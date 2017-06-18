Galleries

Despite the skepticism of a large portion of the industry when he launched his County of Milan brand, Marcelo Burlon has always looked ahead season after season and continued to develop his label. And his latest co-ed show demonstrated that County of Milan has moved onto the next stage. Burlon showed two full collections – a men’s and a women’s – both focused on a multicultural approach.

While Atlanta-based R&B singer Abra was performing on a central stage, a varied cast of models and friends of the brand walked around her showing the street appeal of the collection. This included range of urban staples, from lightweight trenches, bombers and poncho-like jackets, to denim pants, cropped tops, baggy trousers and feminine flared skirts.

The designs were decorated with a variety of patterns, referencing different parts of the world. There was a fresh wave print influenced by Japanese art, as well as tropical flowers and landscapes at sunset echoing Hawaii. The patches of different flags – stitched on hoodies, bombers and trenches – enhanced the collection’s international spirit.

For the show, Burlon also developed collaborations with a range of companies. For example, he teamed with Disney to rework the image of Mickey Mouse, which appeared on a black sweatshirt, and signed a partnership with Kappa. This resulted in a men’s and women’s capsule of tracksuits, polos, T-shirts, tank tops, as well as denim pants and jackets, embellished with a new logo combining those of the County of Milan and Kappa.

