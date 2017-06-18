Daks Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Daks creative director Filippo Scuffi channeled a British society club for spring, in particular, a vintage regatta mood. This included an array of retro suits with high-waisted pants mainly worked in college-like striped patterns. Coats of arms appeared on intarsia sweaters tucked into pants with trench-inspired belts, while V-neck knits had retro sport graphics. At a time when designers are trying to reflect today’s multicultural diversity, this collection focused on a closed gentlemen’s circle seemed somewhat anachronistic.

