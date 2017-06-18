Galleries

For a designer, stepping out of his comfort zone is never easy. It requires courage, which Damir Doma demonstrated with his co-ed spring show. But while his audacity can be lauded, the results can’t be. This season, Doma moved away from his signature conceptual aesthetic infused with a kind of intriguing spirituality to embrace a new contemporary, urban approach.

The designer introduced several colors, including lilac and bright green, along with developing street silhouettes, such as oversized shorts, hoodies and patchwork denim pants. He also created an athleisure capsule with Italian sportswear company Diadora, including tank tops, polos, tracksuits and windbreakers.

But imstead of generating something seamlessly cool, the different elements instead seemed out of sync. There was something forced about the tank tops layered over roomy suits with laced-up details and the acid printed oversized hoodie worn over a silk dress. The color combinations – such as rust and purple, and emerald and lilac – were also unconvincing.

While Doma no doubt has the skills to put a new spin on his brand, what’s clear from this collection is that street wear isn’t the direction to take.

