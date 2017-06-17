Galleries

Collection

“I wanted the runway to feel like a real street, wide and long, with this idea of the way people mix codes,” said Andreas Melbostad, who pushed a Nineties grunge-meets-skater vibe through a tech-sport filter.

It worked equally well for the men’s and women’s, as the brand’s first show split evenly between the two, with the feel of kids throwing their own looks together.

The girls layered long floral and plaid dresses piped with sneaker details over skinny striped knits, with the top-layer skirts flying behind them like shirt tails, or went tomboy in plaid shirts and baggy tech cargo pants. The boys stayed tough in looks pairing long plaid shirts, shorts worn over leggings edged with racing stripes, blue track tops and big black parkas.

The updated outerwear classics were the strong point, with among the standouts a leather biker jacket dyed a pale shade of denim, black leather shirts, tailored collarless coats and voluminous black blousons with sporty elasticated waists.

