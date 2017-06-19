Galleries

Geoff Schneiderman, Eleventy’s president of North America, believes men’s wear is going through “a strange moment, where everyone is re-evaluating value in products, seeking the highest value for price, so this is the perfect timing for the brand.”

To be sure, the company continues to expand its offer as it develops an international business. For the first time, Eleventy presented a series of swimsuits inspired by Sicilian majolica, as well as nightwear and innerwear, which flanked a collection that was in line with the brand’s tradition of informal and deconstructed jackets and pleated, calf-grazing pants. Lightness was key, with bistretch wool suits and T-shirts in Egyptian cotton, or cotton and cashmere sweaters and stretch sweatshirts. Linen and cotton stretch jackets were introduced in new shades of aubergine, camel and military green.

Jogging pants in wool were hand-sprayed for a new and modern effect. In sync with the trend in Milan, Eleventy showed its own version of camouflage prints.

