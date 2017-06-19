Ermanno Scervino Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Ermanno Scervino’s man has “more freedom” from next spring, said the Tuscany-based designer. “After women, men, too, have overcome that moment of being shy to dare.” Being free for Scervino meant mixing and matching tailored jackets and British-style trenches with checked shirts and ankle-grazing frayed denim pants. Worn over modern shorts or bermudas, long-sleeve striped jerseys in bright red, yellow or pink peep from under roomy sweaters in cashmere or cotton with palm inlays in the same colors — clearly pointing to a holiday mood, observed Scervino.

Another key element was the traditional Prince of Wales pattern revved up with strokes of colors. Caftan shirts with pop prints of stars or numbers were casually thrown over jogging pants and sneakers with a used effect. “Today I Love You” and “Just for Today” written over the sneakers expressed the carefree mood of the lineup. Scervino did not forget about his more formal customers, presenting sleek suits and briefcases and totes that any globetrotting executive would be happy to carry on his business trips. “Harmony is what is important,” summed up the designer. Spot on, as the collection had an ease and cohesion that matched his words.

