Etro Men's Spring 2018

With the Etro company gearing up to fete its 50th anniversary in 2018, men’s creative director Kean Etro wanted to celebrate one of the major sources of inspiration for the brand over the decades – India.

The spirituality and rich iconography of the country vibrated in his collection, which was showcased with a presentation and a video at the company’s showroom. Next September, the brand will host its first co-ed show.

The clothes exuded the brand’s signature effortless luxury appeal. They spanned from covetable embroidered bombers and field jackets matched with drop crotch fluid pants and printed jeans, to an array of suits which came in vibrant paisley and Madras patterns, sometimes peppered with fabric patchworks.

Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away – in a moment – by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Spring 2018: A summer on the Italian Riviera inspired Guillaume Meilland’s young and effortless chic collection.

Versace Men’s Spring 2018: It was vintage Versace through the Millennial lens, and those who are already fans won’t be let down. But there could have been so much more.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Men’s Spring 2018: The collection centered on taking the best from the past and repackaging it for a new generation.

Ermenegildo Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The laid-back ath-luxe mood was elevated by impressive material research.

Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018: The Asian-inspired collection featured clever plays on layering.