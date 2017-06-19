Fausto Puglisi Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

“Caligola in La Jolla.” That’s how Fausto Puglisi described the mood of his men’s collection presented at the Gio Moretti multibrand store in Milan.

“This is still not a full collection, it’s more a capsule,” said Puglisi, who combined his passion for ancient Rome and Greece with a hip-hop, street look.

Leather bombers, motorbike jackets and nylon windbreakers were decorated with the images of antique sculptures, as well as with the designer’s Baroque graphics. The silhouettes were relaxed with baggy denim shorts, printed with a reinterpretation of a vintage Indian floral motif, shown with oversized T-shirts and hoodies. Jewelry, including maxi gold and coral necklaces, injected even more of an opulent touch into the lineup.



