GCDS Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Giuliano Calza wore his surprise at being invited to present his first Milan show on his sleeve, with the tongue-in-cheek slogan “Sea Riously” slapped across the playful collection.

Fishing industry workwear served as the inspiration for the line’s streetwear basics with bright yellow cotton macs, colored rubber-soled sneakers, sweatshirts sporting kitsch fish packaging labels and tapestry sweatpants and hoodies depicting a vintage painting of ships at sea.

The women’s looks were based on life jacket-inspired hooded vests offset by skin.

The palette of primaries and whites was broken up by quirky baby pink and bright green combos on boiler suits and jackets, with rubber slides and socks finishing off the look.

Models gathered on the wooden-pier catwalk for the finale and the lights went down to reveal glow-in-the-dark accessories and logos which, like the rest of the collection, was fun.

See More From the Men’s Spring Shows:

Corneliani Men’s Spring 2018: The sport-chic collection was themed around the leisure pursuits of the house’s well-to-do customers.

Plein Sport Men’s Spring 2018: Philipp Plein recruited boxers, wrestlers and pole dancers to demonstrate the functional qualities of his fast-growing luxury athletic line.

Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away — in a moment — by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Damir Doma Spring 2018: The designer stepped out his comfort zone to deliver a collection focused on an urban, street look.

Munsoo Kwon Men’s Spring 2018: The young Korean designer Munsoo Kwon lit up the Teatro Armani runway with a burst of flowers and bright stripes in a collection called “YOLO (You Only Live Once).”

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2018: There was a charming spontaneity to the layered flowing looks which celebrated the artisanal process.