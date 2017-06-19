Galleries

There were no show notes, just one line projected onto the screen above the runway: Made in Armani.

The phrase captured the spirit of the collection, which was signature Giorgio, with a subdued color palette – 50 shades of light gray – and many of the designer’s greatest hits. Carrot trousers, curve-hugging tailored jackets, languid work wear styles, and Far Eastern-inspired silhouettes all took a turn on the runway.

GALLERY: Backstage at Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2018

In a season when some of Milan’s biggest names in men’s wear either didn’t take part to opt for co-ed shows in September, or lost their rhythm and wobbled, Armani stuck to what he knows best – and sent it down the runway over and over again. The show opened with a long and elegant feather light coat in watery gray, and ended with a chic lineup of all-white suits, some of them in seersucker, others with two buttons or three buttons, shawl collars or narrow peaked lapels.

In between there was much texture and surface interest – a crinkly coppery fabric for a bomber jacket; shiny gray-white tailored jackets with subtle plaid patterns; a loose jacket with patch pockets and tailored tracksuit bottoms (no sloppy street wear here); wrinkled seersucker, and a shadowy argyle jacquard, both for tailored jackets.

Armani worked with ultra-lightweight silks, too, for snug shirts or pyjama style tops layered under boxy tailored jackets. This man can make a suit, and most importantly his suits make a man look great. That simple.