Kiton Men's Spring 2018

Kiton doesn’t believe in penny-pinching, nor do its customers. The Neapolitan company continues to invest in research and development and presented a jacket that will be available only in 200 pieces in summer vicuna in nine different colors, each retailing at 30,000 euros, or $33,582 at current exchange. It felt incredibly soft and light – except on one’s pocket book.

At its sprawling Palazzo Kiton, the company also showcased a jacket in a new trademarked waterproof cashmere called Skin System, as well as an anorak that weighed a mere 90 grams, or a little more than three ounces. While clearly practical, these were also sophisticated pieces.

Chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis emphasized the brand’s new smoking jacket in a blend of cashmere and silk and evolved in a checked pattern or in a royal blue hue.

Kiton also presented three-piece suits, which De Matteis said were must-haves today, observing that a younger customer is now approaching the brand. “We continue to invest in new and exclusive fabrics and materials,” he said. Case in point: A technical silk wool paired with a new-generation membrane in soft microfiber with a gauze effect.

The company continues to expand outside Italy and next week will open a boutique in Miami, at Brickell City Centre.

