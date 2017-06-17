Les Hommes Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch used Asian references to inject a new twist into their urban collection. Metallic embroideries of dragons enriched the bomber jackets and kimono-inspired shirts were tucked into the denim pants.

The lineup’s clean, sharp silhouettes were peppered with a range of embellishments. Grommets and lace-up details covered leather tops and shorts, while beads gave a shimmering effect to athletic hooded sweatshirts.

The collection’s strong masculinity was enhanced not only by the muscular casting but also by the oversized bold shapes of the utilitarian outerwear pieces featuring maxi patch pockets and collars.

