Malibu 1992 Men's Spring 2018

The ghosts of Chateau Marmont was the storyline, with pale and interesting types wandering the corridors in black T-shirts with dripping candle prints, lemon cotton coats or shirts in an equally icky shade of “emergency exit” green.

The older residents sported revisited tuxedo jackets with draped shoulders and the proportions pulled down, or fancy jackets in gold and black Italian jacquard in motifs mixing florals, the house logo and medieval axes. “The fabric reminds me of L.A. villas,” Dorian Stefano Tarantini said backstage, adding that the Nineties-inspired washed denim items and rock ‘n’ roll elements nodded to London’s Camden Town. Sheer plastic window panels were a leitmotif.

But the phantoms weren’t all confined to the hotel’s walls. Luxe beach, surf and activewear references abounded. There were somber reinterpretations in black silk, but also fun tri-color Chateau Marmont sweatshirts and skater suits with shorts and sheer paneling details at the shoulder that were dyed — or should it be died? — a punchy shade of swimming pool blue.

