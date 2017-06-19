Missoni Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Beauty

“Urban gardener” was the theme of the Missoni collection, according to creative director Angela Missoni. The inspiration resulted in a rich color palette of blues, purples, reds, yellows and greens, all interwoven into the company’s signature knit-centered lineup.

Hitting a record for the brand, Missoni actually managed to include 137 colors in a blouson.

The relaxed, effortless chic of the collection was obtained by matching roomy pants with deconstructed blazers, as well as comfortable shorts with boxy striped T-shirts. There were also knitted anoraks with a youthful air, as well as a range of jumpsuits in different patterns, from Madras to think stripes.

Unexpected details included multicolor embroideries resembling patches at the shoulders and on the sleeves of sweaters.