  View Gallery — 20   Photos


“Urban gardener” was the theme of the Missoni collection, according to creative director Angela Missoni. The inspiration resulted in a rich color palette of blues, purples, reds, yellows and greens, all interwoven into the company’s signature knit-centered lineup.

Hitting a record for the brand, Missoni actually managed to include 137 colors in a blouson.
The relaxed, effortless chic of the collection was obtained by matching roomy pants with deconstructed blazers, as well as comfortable shorts with boxy striped T-shirts. There were also knitted anoraks with a youthful air, as well as a range of jumpsuits in different patterns, from Madras to think stripes.
Unexpected details included multicolor embroideries resembling patches at the shoulders and on the sleeves of sweaters.

See More From the Men’s Spring Shows:

Corneliani Men’s Spring 2018: The sport-chic collection was themed around the leisure pursuits of the house’s well-to-do customers. 

Plein Sport Men’s Spring 2018: Philipp Plein recruited boxers, wrestlers and pole dancers to demonstrate the functional qualities of his fast-growing luxury athletic line.

Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away — in a moment — by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Damir Doma Spring 2018: The designer stepped out his comfort zone to deliver a collection focused on an urban, street look.

Munsoo Kwon Men’s Spring 2018: The young Korean designer Munsoo Kwon lit up the Teatro Armani runway with a burst of flowers and bright stripes in a collection called “YOLO (You Only Live Once).”

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2018: There was a charming spontaneity to the layered flowing looks which celebrated the artisanal process. 

Missoni Men's Spring 2018

20 Photos 

load comments