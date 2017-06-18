MP Massimo Piombo Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

A “Massimo Piombo cocktail” is how the label’s namesake designer described the collection, which stayed true to his hallmark mix of colors and fabrics.

Highlights included blousons in striped denim and Belgian cotton in a handsome “bourgeois” check, handmade cotton sweaters and striped cashmere knits, and a field jacket dipped a shade of orientalist green.

The charming presentation was held in the blue three-story former studio of Italian architect Gae Aulenti, with pots of blooms adding to the mood.

