Galleries

Beauty

Collection

“It’s a message of freedom,” said Massimo Giorgetti, who described the collection as a meander down America’s West coast, stopping off at Venice Beach, and taking in the Burning Man festival. The high-tech-meets tradition silhouettes also skipped over to Mexico in the coated Tyvek parkas wound with embroidered bands, and the vibrant Baja sweaters — paired with shorts and an anorak in splashy hand-painted florals on the house’s new face, Lennon Gallagher (son of Oasis’ Liam), who closed the show.

GALLERY: Backstage at MSGM Men’s Spring 2018

Giorgetti ticked off a number of the season’s trends like white-on-white, reworked camouflage prints, neo workwear, superlight fabrics and technical outerwear, using the opening black and white look as the starting point for what became an explosion of color and print. His combinations of different Hawaiian flowers put together with Mexican blanket stripes and madras checks was particularly cool. Add on the accessories – beaded sneakers and logo socks – and the look telegraphed a fun Hawaiian skater vibe.

Among other cross-culture references, his use of floral appliqués on a traditional khaki suit offered a new spin on tailoring, turning the classic into a fashion statement. Even the basics sported interesting details like the polo shirts with contrast colored accents to give an individual spin.

The designer confirmed his status as a key player in Milan’s new guard in this playful, youth-infused collection that read like a celebration of life. As Giorgetti said of the collection, “It’s happy because I’m happy.”

More From Milan Men’s Spring 2018 Collections:



Versace Men’s Spring 2018: It was vintage Versace through the Millennial lens, and those who are already fans won’t be let down. But there could have been so much more.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Men’s Spring 2018: The collection centered on taking the best from the past and repackaging it for a new generation.

Ermenegildo Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The laid-back ath-luxe mood was elevated by impressive material research.

Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018: The Asian-inspired collection featured clever plays on layering.

Marni Men’s Spring 2018: Francesco Risso injected a childlike, free-spirited feel into this effortless cool collection.

Neil Barrett Co-Ed Show: Men’s and Women’s Spring 2018 Collection: The designer dedicated the collection to Nineties minimalism.