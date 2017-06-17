Galleries

For the first show in his new industrial Milan digs and the final installment in a trilogy of collections nodding to his musical youth, Neil Barrett stripped back to his essence with an homage to Nineties minimalism.

The designer’s front row peers bobbed their heads to classics from the decade’s U.K. rave scene like Moby’s “Go” and Underworld’s “Born Slippy,” the perfect accompaniment to the streetwear and workwear-heavy lineup tricked with bands of silver tape. The designer revisited knits with trucker collars, patch pocket blousons, minimalist car coats and the like. A silhouette pairing a white T-shirt with two silver bands on the shoulder, worn with a black pant with a cummerbund effect, was pure Nineties. The women’s was more dressy and deconstructed, with asymmetric dresses twisting around the silhouette, ending in geometric points.

Barrett for the most part stuck to a basic palette of beige, white, black and silver, save for a capsule of blue and red pieces in a liquid ink print that evoked waves.

He didn’t just look backward, though. A gray check suit pairing an oversized boxy jacket with matching bermuda short and button-down shirt felt fresh, with baggy oversized tailoring also bringing the collection into the now. But ultimately, as the brand enters a new chapter, the show summed up what Barrett does best: Great commercial clothes that deliver simple graphic effect.

