No. 21 Men's Spring 2018

The sense of beautiful freedom in Bruce Weber’s Eighties images inspired Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s spring effort.

The designer portrayed a joyful summer, sporty yet chic. A technical feel ran through the athletic parkas lined with metallic fabrics. The T-shirts were printed with summery photos, which were also reproduced on jacquard knits.

The lineup was glamourized by patent leather touches on coats and blousons crafted from traditional checked tailoring fabrics. Flowers appeared both in a fresh, tropical version on crisp cotton shirts and in a more romantic tapestry-like print splashed on silk trousers. They were worn with a shirt in patchwork of striped motifs.

The overall look was precise and masculine yet reflected Dell’Acqua’s signature delicate sensibility.