Palm Angels Men's Spring 2018

While traditionally associated with tailoring, Milan this season showed its more casual side, with a majority of brands presenting street-focused collections — and Palm Angels was among the leaders of the pack.

Creative director Francesco Ragazzi took his inspiration from California surf culture but highlighted its darker undercurrent, rather than the clean-cut Sixties Beach Boys stereotype. Nylon and cotton were crafted into boxy shirts with wide, kimono-like sleeves, baggy pants and hooded windbreakers cinched at the waist, while belts were decorated with backpack strap-inspired buckles. Upbeat palm patterns softened the subversive mood of the models hidden under the hoods of tracksuits.
The women’s range was street-sexy, with off-the-shoulder cropped tops with puffy sleeves, ribbed leggings and tops, as well as utilitarian nylon skirts trimmed with drawstrings. Oversized cargo pants and front-button maxiskirts came in acid-washed denim for a Nineties feel.
The show saw the debut of a capsule collection between Palm Angels and swimwear brand Sundek. This included flared pants, shorts and skirts in nylon featuring Sundek’s signature colorful rainbow stripes.

