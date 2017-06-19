Palm Angels Men's Spring 2018

- Galleries
- Collection
While traditionally associated with tailoring, Milan this season showed its more casual side, with a majority of brands presenting street-focused collections — and Palm Angels was among the leaders of the pack.
See More From the Men’s Spring Shows:
Corneliani Men’s Spring 2018: The sport-chic collection was themed around the leisure pursuits of the house’s well-to-do customers.
Plein Sport Men’s Spring 2018: Philipp Plein recruited boxers, wrestlers and pole dancers to demonstrate the functional qualities of his fast-growing luxury athletic line.
Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away — in a moment — by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.
Damir Doma Spring 2018: The designer stepped out his comfort zone to deliver a collection focused on an urban, street look.
Munsoo Kwon Men’s Spring 2018: The young Korean designer Munsoo Kwon lit up the Teatro Armani runway with a burst of flowers and bright stripes in a collection called “YOLO (You Only Live Once).”
Sulvam Men’s Spring 2018: There was a charming spontaneity to the layered flowing looks which celebrated the artisanal process.