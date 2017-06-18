Philipp Plein Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

There were shooting flames, over $10 million-worth of supercars, and a whole lotta skin.

Consummate showman Philipp Plein for his latest set recreated the fairground scene in “Grease.” “Fasten your seat belts, let’s set Milan on fire,” announced a presenter introducing a cast of dancers who performed “Summer Nights” and “You’re the One that I Want.”

Flames shot out from a barrier separating the set from the audience, then out roared the wheels with a procession of motorbikes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens performing stunts and popping wheelies, pimped out with LEDs, color treatments and graphics.

Jeremy Meeks sauntered down the adjacent runway with on his heels a run of Danny and Sandy clones puffing on cigarettes. From white tracksuits splattered with badges with hand-embroidered crystal flames creeping up the ankles to hand-painted denim, studded bikers and a sequin jacket with a giant tiger motif on the back, the garb and accessories echoed the elaborate bodywork of the cars crawling alongside.

The starting point, said Plein backstage, was “The Fast and the Furious” and illegal car races.

“What do men like? They like women, they like cars, they like music,” said the designer, whose own collection includes two Rolls Royces, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Range Rover, and an Audi. “They have special rims, color treatments and embroidery on the headrest.”

The show’s insurance policy didn’t stop at the wheels, with some $10 million-worth of croc jackets in different colors and cuts the collection’s centerpiece, each sprayed with graphics based on symbols from the world of car-tuning including cobras, tigers and skulls. For the fitting runway bow, Plein rode out hanging off the side of a monster truck. Vroom vroom.

