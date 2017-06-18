Plein Sport Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

“Fashion is one of the most brutal sports, you run from one show to the other, have to design, sell, open stores, motivate people, organize,” said Philipp Plein, who for the second show for his fledgling luxury athletic line recreated a fight club atmosphere replete with professional wrestlers in cages, fronted by a row of pole dancers in sports bras and itsy bitsy bottoms marked with the slogan #girl power.

“It’s not really a ‘fashion,’ fashion brand, it’s an active sportswear brand. We want to make intelligent clothes. Normally function follows design, here design follows function,” added Plein backstage before the show, adding that the qualities of the materials included anti-perspiration properties.

But this was no wallflower workout gear, with a palette spanning graphic combinations of black-and-white to metallic accent strips and neon pops.

The women’s line focused on bodies, leggings, shorts and sweatshirts, with items ranging from pink leggings and low-slung track pants to gold bombers.

The men’s included hoodies, track pants, shorts and T-shirts, and performance footwear, with among the embellishments piping accents and metallic graphics as well as a camouflage print based on a tiger’s scratch. With boxers pounding punch bags to “Eye of the Tiger” in the background, there were also the motivation slogans, including “Fear No One.”