Ralph Lauren was clearly thinking of the 360-degree needs of the international gentleman who goes from the boardroom to summer vacations in Europe to leisurely pursuits on the weekend. The default mode: relaxed elegance.

An array of textured yet lightweight custom fabrics played out on everything from silk and linen chambray suits to ombré knits that added dimension. Even the classic formalwear had lightened up, like a houndstooth dinner jacket in printed silk and double-breasted dinner jackets in linen.

Vintage racing styles were a key theme, with a Tour de Ralph slogan weaving through the collection and athletic taping details on pants.

Luxed up reinterpretations of Ralph Lauren’s standout Stadium collection from 1992 featured sweaters in graphics including a winged “P” and a gymnast on a pommel horse. A great heritage feel also came through in the linen military looks based on the designer’s own collection of vintage RAF jackets. They were among the highlights in a collection centered on taking the best from the past and repackaging it for a new generation.

