Salvatore Ferragamo Men's Spring 2018

The free-spirited chic mood of the Italian Riviera influenced Guillaume Meilland, who in his second season as Ferragamo’s men’s creative director also found inspiration in the Sixties movie “Plein Soleil.”

The Mediterranean feel was exemplified by the color palette of soft tones, including pale lilac and powdery blue, as well as by the patterns of waves and seahorses embroidered and printed on a range of pieces, including cotton camp shirts and furniture velvet short pants.

The overall look was a young and effortless élan. Wide legged, cuffed pants and shorts – many in soft wide-wale corduroy – with shell key-chains were matched with covetable thick knit cardigans and sweaters, as well as fluid outerwear pieces. They were crafted from lightweight shirt fabrics, which added to the easy-breezy vibe of the lineup

Suits also had comfortable silhouettes and were worn with graphic polos and belts with metallic embellished buckles with a Western touch.

The overall effort was extremely polished – as befitting a luxury brand like Ferragamo – but it could have been a bit more subversive to make it truly beachy keen.

