Sunnei Men's Spring 2018

It’s daily life that gives designers Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina their inspiration, although this time they focused on one particularly special summer’s day. “We don’t look to the past, but to our daily life and friends, who are all creative people,” said Rizzo, adding that the collection was all about communicating the joy and freedom of the last day of school.

To drive the point home the duo staged their show in the hot hallways of the Liceo Artistico Statale di Brera, sending out breezy looks that mixed street wear with tailoring and lots of stripes, the brand’s signature.

There were crinkly cotton suits paired with cropped trousers; coppery or silvery metallic fabrics for T-shirts and jackets, and boxy garage mechanic suits in forest green or egg yolk yellow. Jeans were dark and came with wide legs and patches, while light denim trenches were coated in plastic.

A matching top and trousers printed with all sorts of cocktail glasses was made for students headed straight to Margaritaville post-graduation, while bright beach umbrella stripes came on shorts and breezy shirts for those with more wholesome summer pursuits in mind.

