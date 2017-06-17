Tatras Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Tatras took an imaginative trip to the desert for summer.

The outerwear specialist developed a functional collection, including safari jackets and field styles with practical pockets crafted from luxurious fabrics, including Italian cotton and Japanese nylon.

The traditional camouflage motif was rendered both in a artsy version, as well as in a techno-jacquard giving a shimmering effect to a front pocket jacket.

For the second season, Tatras also teamed with Lucio Vanotti on a capsule collection. This included men’s and women’s nylon and cotton satin outerwear pieces, cut both in regular and oversized silhouettes, with colorful chevron graphics and zippers inspired by Seventies and Eighties tracksuits.

