Tom Ford Men's Spring 2018

It’s a bright, bright sunshiny spring for Tom Ford, whose collection was filled with hot Mediterranean tones – bougainvillea pink, blue grotto blues, coral pink and a rich red the color of a Campari Orange cocktail.

Ford is always looking to put a new twist on classic shapes, and that’s just what he did for this collection that was filled with skinny linen suits, suede jackets, denim and a lush lineup of zesty dinner jackets with shawl collars.

The neutral palette of past seasons was left way behind as Ford headed south for inspiration. Dinner jackets came in a rich bougainvillea pink silk or with multi-colored psychedelic patterns. Some lightweight velvet ones winked to Seventies Pucci, with their vibrant swirls of pink, black, white, green and blue.

Linen suits with their wide peaked lapels were layered with tone-on-tone shirts and ties, in colors such as sage or bottle green. During a walk-through Ford recalled how, in Seventies department stores, tonal shirts and ties were often sold together in transparent plastic boxes. “It’s just like that – but with no plastic box,” said the designer.

While Ford is all about the suit, there were plenty of sporty pieces, too, including a clutch of suede cowboy-style jackets in bright blue, cornmeal, or reddish-orange like the Italian summer cocktail. He paired them with cotton cargo pants or skinny jeans rolled at the ankle.

What’s a Tom Ford collection without a wild animal or two prowling around? There were pops of pony skin leopard and zebra for a bomber jacket and a pair of loafers with a chain at the front. The slip-on shoes also came in a bright leaf green, cornflower blue and in rich reptilian textures.

Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away – in a moment – by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Spring 2018: A summer on the Italian Riviera inspired Guillaume Meilland’s young and effortless chic collection.

MSGM Men’s Spring 2018: The youthful, upbeat collection confirmed Massimo Giorgetti’s status as a key player in Milan’s new guard.

Versace Men’s Spring 2018: It was vintage Versace through the Millennial lens, and those who are already fans won’t be let down. But there could have been so much more.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Men’s Spring 2018: The collection centered on taking the best from the past and repackaging it for a new generation.

Ermenegildo Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The laid-back ath-luxe mood was elevated by impressive material research.