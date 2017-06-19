Wood Wood Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

The “Talented Mr. Ripley” quote “It’s better to be a fake somebody than a real nobody” inspired a pattern splashed on some of the pieces of Wood Wood’s urban collection. The graphic appeared on a Fifties-inspired boxy shirt, as well as on the side bands running down the legs of a color-blocked nylon tracksuit.

Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen delivered a street-savvy show that was filled with wearable city staples. They included an orange anorak, a leather blouson, washed denim front-pocket jackets, and deconstructed tailored suits for a contemporary take on the classic business uniform. While the overall look was clean and simple, a touch of eccentricity came through via the bright child-like floral pattern of a short-sleeved shirt with coordinated pants.

