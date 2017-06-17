- Galleries
Primary colors — including yellow, red and blue — injected a bold touch into the lineup of Woolrich John Rich & Bros., which is opening a store in Toronto in October. Gore-Tex a mountain jackets were matched with chinos, as well as sweaters and hoodies for a dynamic, sporty look. The brand’s spring range was focused on performance outerwear designs, including lightweight windbreakers, as well as a reversible field jacket showing one side splashed with a geometric camouflage motif. Pants exuded a relaxed air with cotton fleece trousers sometimes exbellished with practical pockets. Linen shirts with Mandarin collars enhanced the effortless vibe of the collection. According to the brand’s creative director Andrea Cane, the Woolrich company will lauch a new performance outdoor line next fall.
