Z Zegna Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

In keeping with Ermenegildo Zegna’s 36-year link to the sailing world, Sartori embraced a vintage regatta inspiration for spring. These translated into pieces crafted from high-tech fabrics and finished with luxurious details. Classic sailing colors such as blue, navy, white, red and yellow, were used on the sharp silhouettes of straight-leg pants, boxy shirts and outerwear.

SEE ALSO: Pitti Draws a Crowd Despite Challenging Times, Soaring Temps

The versatile lineup offered a range of elegant formal options, including machine-washable suits crafted from a Techmerino wool developed in collaboration with The Woolmark Company. A sporty feel was infused into the cuffed pants worn with intarsia fishermen’s sweaters, as well as in the waterproof anoraks, drawstring jackets and padded vests. In keeping with the collection’s regatta theme, accessories included rubberized leather boots and colorful boat bags.

More From Milan Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collections:

Ones to Watch During Milan Men’s Fashion Week

The Boys of Milan

Milan Scene: Eat, Train, Shop Is the City’s Summer Mantra

Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018: Designer Inspirations