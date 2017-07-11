Boss Men's Spring 2018

Boss sailed into New York for the second season, offering up a nautically themed spring collection that was easy and effortless.

“It’s all about lightness of ease,” said designer Ingo Wilts backstage before the show at an equally airy space near the South Street Seaport on Fulton Street.

The nautical references, at times subtle, showed up in lace and rope details in an array of tops and were more overt in the flag prints that appeared on the backs of technical nylon jackets. Wilts also used the coordinates of the brand’s Columbus Circle store as embellishment on sack bags.

Wilts celebrated his adopted home of New York by using large HBNY graphic prints — Hugo Boss New York — on T-shirts, bucket hats and parkas, a successful move into the logomania frenzy.

But most of the collection centered around fluid tailoring in paper-light trenchcoats and roomy shorts, including a standout bright red trenchcoat in technical nylon that could work as well on board a boat as on a New York street.

The tailored clothing offering, a mainstay for the Boss brand, included completely unconstructed blazers in peak lapels, sometimes paired with shorts to enhance the leisurely attitude.

With this higher-end collection, Wilts is positioning Boss as a lifestyle brand for the globetrotting guy.

