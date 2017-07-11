Carlos Campos Men's Spring 2018

Luis Barragan, the famous Mexican architect, was the starting point for Carlos Campos, who said he was influenced by Barragan’s vivid use of color and minimal designs.

Campos worked within a tight palette: cobalt blue and bright red tempered with tan, navy, black and white. The highlight of the collection was the outerwear, which included a mac, a tan floor-length coat and a rain cape. He brought a Latin twist to American classics by embroidering items with alforjas, the small pleats typically found on cubaveras.

The rest of the assortment lacked ingenuity. Campos presented color-blocked rompers, woven T-shirts, pleated shorts and monochrome suits. He played with the logo trend by showing sweatshirts emblazoned with Carlos Campos in an Old English font. A few women’s looks also popped up: color-blocked cotton dresses, rompers and vests.

Campos has steadily grown his business over the past few seasons, which is commendable given this retail climate, but this collection fell flat.

