Daniel DuGoff used a trip to Taipei with the CFDA Incubator program to form the foundation of his men’s collection.

DuGoff, who studied architecture before working for Patrik Ervell and Marc Jacobs, said on the trip he was able to experience the urban grit of Taipei along with the tropical landscapes of Yangmingshan National Park, which is located outside of the city.

DuGoff used those contrasts to present a minimal lineup of classic men’s sportswear energized with color — green, mustard, white and navy — and prints including plaid, an abstracted window pane and a hazy leaf print.

High notes from the collection included the short shorts, which mimicked the silhouette of a swim trunk but were made from shirting material, the Fifties-inspired knot polos with embroidery on the chest, and the hooded jacket made from cotton and nylon grosgrain.

DuGoff has said his primary goal is to produce easy clothes that men will want to wear on an everyday basis. He accomplished that goal with this lineup and also introduced some new pieces into his customer’s wardrobe.

