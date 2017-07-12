Death to Tennis Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Death to Tennis designers William Watson and Vincent Oshin have enlisted artists in the past to collaborate on their men’s collection, and for spring, it was no different.

The designers took inspiration from a work of colorful peacock feathers by New York-based artist Keith Mackie. They used the print as a metaphor for the obsession today’s society has with vanity.

They used the signature print in a variety of garments, ranging from scarves, jackets, shorts and even trousers, which they juxtaposed with more-subtle pieces.

The peacock print also translated into the color palette, which ranged from bright reds to emerald greens.

One standout was an array of waffle knits in pieces such as shorts and T-shirts, which gave the assortment a lounge-y and cool feel.

As an overall, Watson and Oshin were able zero in and present a modern collection that is understandable to today’s man.

