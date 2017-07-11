For his first formal presentation, creative director Matteo Maniatty created a set of metal frameworks with dangling masks where models rotated in and out. “Guys stepping in and out of different masks represent different sides of their personality,” Maniatty said at the presentation. Titled “The Masks We Wear,” the collection took on the notion of clothing as masks — the thing that attaches us to a certain tribe and how we relate to others — ultimately influencing how the world perceives us. For spring, his vision was for the world to see his clan of young, modern dandies. He toyed with the aesthetic of deviant Mods of the Sixties, balancing an energetic collection of colorful prints with relaxed silhouettes. As always, there was an undercurrent of playfulness — little stripe details were seen on the back of pants or the lining of jackets, and printed bombers were fully reversible, as in a bold floral version that reversed to navy with pink stripes.