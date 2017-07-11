DYNE Men's Spring 2018

Christopher Bevans is designing for the street champion. That’s how he described his customer, who might not play sports on a day-to-day basis but is an athlete in the game of life.

“I’m never going to be a running company,” Bevans said. “My line is about performance but always with lifestyle in mind.”

Bevans brightened things up for his second showing at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, using pops of fuchsia, teal, chartreuse and mauve along with neutrals that grounded the lineup.

Bevans reconfigured active staples. He used an inverted zipper on a hooded anorak, added sheer quilting details on a polka dot bomber and added subtle motocross seaming on a pair of joggers.

A few looks appeared as if they were regular street clothes: a denim shirt, a khaki mac and ombré T-shirts, but they were all made from performance materials with wicking, cooking and other body regulating technologies.

Bevans is not stranger to athletic and streetwear categories, he held stints at Nike, Sean John and Rocawear, and his latest offering shows his past experiences along with his ability to push things forward.

