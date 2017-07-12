EFM Men's Spring 2018

It’s not easy to make sporty tailoring elegant, but Donrad Duncan managed to pull it off.

The designer of EFM — Engineered for Motion — continued to find the balance between traditional tailored silhouettes and athletic materials and references.

“We’re trying to express sport and elegance but in an easy way,” the designer said backstage before his show.

He used several new fabrics including an updated tropical wool engineered with Coolmax for comfort in suits, and mesh in a variety of silhouettes including bomber jackets and blazers. “We’re using mesh in a big way,” he said.

The use of graphic elements such as camouflage jacquards and geometric prints added an interesting visual element while the translucent parkas gave it a cooler edge.

