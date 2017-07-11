Feng Chen Wang Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Feng Chen Wang graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2015, but she’s already amassed a strong celebrity following — Rihanna, M.I.A. and Russell Westbrook are fans — with her men’s collection, which merges streetwear with technical fabrics.

This season, Wang wanted to take the negative connotation out of the Made in China label and she did that by focusing on craftsmanship rather than mass production. Wang, who is Chinese, produces her collection in China.

She brought a new spin to basic athleticwear. Sweatpants, joggers and cargo pants were updated with deliberately placed slashes, pockets and drawstrings. Wang lent parkas a bit of drama by elongating them to the floor, adding ruching details to the sleeves or making them more voluminous. And instead of hiding the Made in China label, she placed it on the front of T-shirts — the Nike checks on Air Jordan Ones also featured the label. Three-dimensional “MIC” letters, which have become a signature for Wang, appeared on shirt sleeves and waist bags. Wang also presented a couple of aprons and exaggerated gloves to bring home the craftsmanship theme.

It’s hard to stand out in the flooded streetwear market, but Wang managed to do that with a collection that was personal and inventive.

