Hecho Men's Spring 2018

Jack Miner founded Mexico City-based Hecho with a design ethos of year-round resortwear to build into a lifestyle wardrobe. His designs lean toward relaxed, sophisticated minimalism with the slightest decorative flourish, referencing the city’s rich history and contemporary art scene. It ticks every box for getaway dressing — lightweight, wearable, polished and transitional from beach-to-dinner. With just three seasons of ready-to-wear to his name, he’s already attracted the likes of Matchesfashion and Barney’s.

Spring saw an expansion of singular, identifiable staples in new and breathable, fabrics (think silk and knit-linens along with cotton wovens). The irreverence seen in the application of fringe, kitschy sea-life embroidery, and color contrast patchwork pieces alluded to the work of Mexican surrealist artist Pedro Friedeberg. Miner designs with the energetic spirit of Mexico City in the forefront of his mind, having mined the works of Luis Barragan and Mathias Goeritz for collections one and two, respectively. Given the polished simplicity at the brand’s core, references have treaded lightly to say the least. Standouts included the matching linen sets with colorful fringe patchwork, topstitching seen on new denim shorts and linen twill robes, and beautifully cut semi-sheer short sleeve button down shirts. A sense of approachable familiarity in design ensured the collection appeals to men with varying aesthetic sensibilities, as well, whether fashion-forward or conservative.

