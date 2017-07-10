Heliot Emil Men's Spring 2018

For his third collection, Heliot Emil designer Julius Juul drew inspiration — at times too literally — from military garments in a collection that he described as PTCS, or post-traumatic combat stress.

The use of actual military hardware such as parachute cords and heavy buckles gave the utility garments a streetwise edge.

Some of the clothes bordered on costumey, such as the Army green bulletproof vest with Velcro details.

A sweatshirt with the word “Ketamine” printed on the front worn with a high-waisted camouflage pant winked to Nineties rave culture and added a much-needed jolt of humor to an otherwise severe collection.

