Katama Men's Spring 2018

For his spring collection, Garrett Neff, who has built the Katama swimwear collection around his upbringing in the Northeast, pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.

Neff said he wanted to home in on the yacht and beach club lifestyle, and to underscore that he presented the assortment on the Grand Banks, an oyster bar that’s housed in a stationary sailing boat docked at Pier 25 in New York.

The line came in a mostly red, white and blue color palette with a few pops of neon.

Models wore swim trunks printed with nontypical nautical motifs including sailing stitches and depth charts. New to the assortment were board shorts, which Neff decided to make after a collaboration with the Surf Lodge, a resort and retail store in Montauk, N.Y.

“I didn’t surf as a child, but the board shorts capture the Katama feeling, which is about getting out into nature and water and getting in touch with yourself,” the designer said.

He showed more sportswear this time, which included bomber jackets, tank tops, striped sweaters, T-shirts covered with Katama emblems and ripstop shorts with D-ring belts.

Tying nautical themes to swimwear isn’t a new concept, but Neff managed to rework the familiar references and present something fresh.

