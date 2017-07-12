Kenneth Ning Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

The young American designer took on the issue of hackers versus the government as the main message for his spring collection.

The tension between the two was showcased in an inventive way by Ning’s use of “deconstructed tailoring” with blazers and shirts wore sideways “in a haphazard way.”

Although a bit tricked out in some cases, the disruptive attitude nonetheless felt playful and fresh. His concept worked best when he channeled the established governmental side in cropped leather motorcade-style and short denim jackets, both embellished with the designer’s version of an official patch.

The use of dress shirt fabrics in different colors and patterns with inset Lurex panels, also showed the tension between the two sides.

Ning’s aesthetic may not be for everyone, but his contributions feel relevant for today.

