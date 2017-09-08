Streamlined isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when describing a show with more than 100 looks, but that’s what Ronnie Fieg, founder of Kith, did for his second outing at New York Fashion Week. His previous event was almost an hour long and included musical performances from Fabolous, Mase and the Lox.

This time around he replaced the performances with short videos that served as a nice backdrop to the collection, which was presented in a stadium-style space at the Classic Car Club in Manhattan. Guests including Tommy Hilfiger, Jerry Lorenzo, Carmelo Anthony, Victor Cruz, John Elliott and Scott Disick sat in the front row. And no, there were no musical acts gracing the stage, but Fieg provided an element of surprise with appearances from NBA legend Scottie Pippen — he playfully walked down the runway wearing the ponyhair Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1s — and LeBron James, who closed the show wearing floral embroidered LeBron 15s while rapping to Kanye West’s verse on “H.A.M.”

But what about the clothes? There were a lot of them and they were often surprising. Things started with the street section that featured flannel shirts styled over hoodies, denim anoraks, shearling coats, velour sweat suits and cargo pants. Within this grouping Fieg debuted collaborative product with Champion, Timberland, Iceberg, Off-White and Bergdorf Goodman.

Next up was a soccer section, which felt the most fashion-forward of the bunch. Models wore monochromatic soccer uniforms Kith created in partnership with Adidas. Highlights included the laceless Adidas Boost sneakers, the color-blocked quilted pants and the high-pile fleece pullovers.

The skiing lineup showed product Fieg produced with Moncler. He blew up the Italian company’s logo, intersected it with Kith and placed it on knits, sweatpants and bubble coats. The basketball section also presented enlarged logos from Nike. The Nike check was splayed across Windbreakers and repeated along pant legs. Color-blocked coats were elongated and paired with matching pants. This section ended with floral embroidered hoodies and sweatpants.

Fieg is less of a designer and more of a storyteller, which for his audience is probably most important. He created desirable clothes a large audience can relate to, but at this point some design risk-taking, specifically with apparel, would be welcome. And the loyal following he’s built would probably be open to him reaching outside of his comfort zone.