While remaining in sync with the brand’s cool West Coast aesthetic, Krammer & Stoudt took a more relaxed approach for spring.



Taking inspiration from his camping trips as a kid in the late Sixties to Baja, Calif., designer Michael Rubin presented a lineup filled with Latin and surfer vibes — infusing Baja stripes and textures into drapey jackets, short robe-like jackets and printed baseball shirts as well as a tie-dye bomber.

Casual suits remained a key part of the collection and this season included workwear trousers that had a distinct Americana feel and a waffle-knit stretch suit with slim trousers.

Two made-to-measure suits were on display, both in dark tones of seersucker and produced in conjunction with custom tailor Martin Greenfield in Brooklyn. The partnership was also evident in Krammer & Stoudt’s introduction of a shawl-collared tuxedo — an updated version of a vintage embroidered model the designer found in a thrift shop in Las Vegas.

While the spring 2018 collection didn’t quite adhere to the more-thematic lineups the brand has showcased in the past, the effort nonetheless provided a fresh and youthful context without straying too far from its roots.

