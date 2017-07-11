Life in Perfect Disorder Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Benjamin Fainlight founded Life in Perfect Disorder on the principles of genderless, non-seasonal design with a streetwear bent. He started off designing women’s, which, in retrospect, the designer admits was a misnomer on his end. “About a year ago I really sat down and thought about what the brand is,” he said during his first presentation. “It’s this new aesthetic. Nobody wants to be contained.” For spring, Fainlight imagined a collection that was a response to his surroundings — a Nineties kid growing up in Bushwick — and what he sees on a day-to-day basis. He proposed streetwear with workwear influences in a palette of black, white and soft pink. A checkerboard jacket made of hand-printed Italian denim was a standout, and, like the bra top, hoodie and baggy pants, are available for purchase now while up to seven new pieces will drop online the first Tuesday of each coming month.

