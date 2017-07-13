Young American designers have strong opinions about what corporate America stands for, and designer Raul Lopez is among them.

“I was inspired by everything going on in the world right now,” he said, pointing to “financiers, entrepreneurs and moguls” as his starting point.

Turning dress codes on their heads was the main message here as a traditional bankers’ pinstripe suit was deconstructed, stripped of its sleeves and the fabric converted into an oversize zip-up leg warmer.

Other “convertible” pieces included cropped T-shirts with round cutouts, and ties sewn together to make a layered skirt.

His affinity for deconstruction came as a result of growing up with an architect father, he said.

This gender-fluid offering also included an array of long, medium and short skirts, together with a summery white dress with his brand’s Holy Trinity logo as the main graphic embellishment.

While there’s no realistic retail offering, Lopez at least gets marks for pushing the boundaries of men’s wear.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Perry Ellis Men’s Spring 2018: The company injected performance features into its tailored clothing uniform and then layered on fashion.

Hecho Men’s Spring 2018: The spring collection expanded on singular, identifiable staples in new, still breathable, fabrics.

Boss Men’s Spring 2018: Designer Ingo Wilts used a variety of nautical references in the line.

Nick Graham Men’s Spring 2018: The designer was inspired by the ocean and Atlantis.

Descendant of Thieves Men’s Spring 2018: The designer toyed with the aesthetic of deviant Mods of the Sixties, balancing an energetic collection of colorful prints with relaxed silhouettes.