Maiden Noir Men's Spring 2018

Finding a happy medium always seems to be a challenge, but not for Maiden Noir. The brand’s spring collection seamlessly juxtaposed a series of paintings by David Hockney during his visits to California with the Vietnam War protest movement taking place during the late Sixties.

Taking a cue from Hockney’s poolside culture, the brand offered up rayon shirts, lounge button-up shirts and pants, while on the opposite end of the spectrum, it utilized tie-dyed camouflage in a cotton and nylon trench and oversize long coats in parachute fabrics, making them light and transparent.

Vibrant stripes continued to be a staple, used this time in lounge and camp shirts, but this season they were even bolder, which helped add contrast to the lineup.

Overall, the combination of muted tones with pops of brights created a pleasing balance and a loose sensibility to the assortment.

