Matiere Men's Spring 2018

For its first runway show, Matiere took a step in the right direction this season with a spring collection titled “Reflections.”

“It was about taking a step back and reflecting on what was working for us as an emerging brand and what the market wants,” said the designer Scot Shandalove backstage.

Bringing a bit of shape into the mix, he offered up more voluminous silhouettes this time around, in elongated shorts, wide-tailored bombers and an anorak with a dropped shoulder for a roomier fit — all of which succeeded in creating a cleaner look.

True mavens when it comes to fabric selection, the lineup consisted of a combination of true athleti wear and luxe loungewear by utilizing Italian reflective fabrics in outerwear, crinkled water-resistant elongated jackets and a Japanese high-shine, short-sleeved anorak with paneled technical mesh.

By offering up a true California vibe, Matiere is really propelling the ethos of the brand to a cool yet functional tech lounge-y aesthetic.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Perry Ellis Men’s Spring 2018: The company injected performance features into its tailored clothing uniform and then layered on fashion.

Hecho Men’s Spring 2018: The spring collection expanded on singular, identifiable staples in new, still breathable, fabrics.

Boss Men’s Spring 2018: Designer Ingo Wilts used a variety of nautical references in the line.

Nick Graham Men’s Spring 2018: The designer was inspired by the ocean and Atlantis.

Descendant of Thieves Men’s Spring 2018: The designer toyed with the aesthetic of deviant Mods of the Sixties, balancing an energetic collection of colorful prints with relaxed silhouettes.