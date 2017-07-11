N-P-Elliott Men's Spring 2018

The tension between toughness and femininity — which was characteristic of the grunge movement in the early Nineties — was the core message at N-p-Elliott.

“In the Nineties you could wear a denim jacket and a dress at the same time and it was never an issue, and that’s what I wanted for my spring collection,” said designer Nicholas Elliott backstage.

Other messages included his idea of body articulations that at times resembled body armor, which he used to embellish some outerwear and multipleated sleeves on denim jackets.

Subtle utilitarian military details seemed less directional but nonetheless carried their own weight. These included a waxed cotton green parka that was reminiscent of British hunting attire.

An array of baggy trousers with built-in belts were a nod to martial arts uniforms — a look that succeeded in providing a cool factor that encapsulated Elliott’s offering.

