Ovadia & Sons Men's Spring 2018

Continuing the “narrative of last season,” Ovadia & Sons once again fueled a sporty lifestyle in its spring collection.

The trend-conscious lineup showcased an array of silk souvenir jackets, retro Fifties rayon shirts and geeky-cool pastel-colored suits.

“All the cool kids in school wore baseball jackets, but we couldn’t afford one,” said Shimon Ovadia, who designs the line with his brother Ariel. “So we’re doing them now.”

The less-predictable print that appeared on a coach’s jacket, a pop-over and a track pant was the first peek at a capsule with Interesni Kazki artists from the Ukraine that the twins discovered in their travels.

Their affinity for animal prints worked hand-in-hand with the tribal references they used to update their signature tracksuits.

The jewel tones employed in key pieces such as car coats and track pants added a sense of sophistication to the casual lineup. And the use of cross-body bags and bucket hats served as a reminder that the Ovadia brothers have once again embraced the trends of the season and brought their own twist to it.