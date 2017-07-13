Palmiers du Mal Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

“The young pope goes on safari” read the show notes from Wednesday night’s presentation for Palmiers du Mal’s spring collection.

Designer Shane Fonner has quite the love for luxe loungewear and, in what seems a progression from last season, there were numerous new shapes in the lineup such as high-waisted sweatpants, zebra-printed caftans and even a dalmatian-print robe with a hint of floral for contrast.

“I like to think of this collection as gender-agnostic,” said Fonner backstage, pointing to many of the styles that were a bit decadent with a hint of a rock star vibe.

Despite showing the collection at the Rose Bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel — a space adorned with images of photographer David Lachapelle on its walls — the chic location was better suited for a party than a fashion presentation as seeing the clothes up close proved quite challenging.

